New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his friend and burning his body in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Munishddin, a resident of Wazirabad, they said.

Munishddin was allegedly having an affair with the wife of the deceased, police said.

Police received information regarding a charred body of a person lying in front of Ram Ghat, Wazirabad. The body bore around 90 per cent burns, they said.

They also found blood in bushes near the spot. A paper cutter and a matchbox were recovered from the spot. The deceased was identified as Rashid, a resident of Wazirabad, a senior police officer said.

Police checked the CCTV footage of the area and a person was seen with the deceased. Later, police zeroed in at Munishddin, they said.

They got information that he would come near Bawana Road, Rohini Sector-16 in the early hours. A trap was laid and Munishddin was nabbed, Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

Munishddin and Rashid were working together as plumber and electrician respectively and became close friends. They even started visiting each other's house, police said.

During this time, Munishddin and deceased's wife developed illicit relationship. Rashid used to drink and beat up his wife, following which Munishddin and the woman hatched a conspiracy to eliminate the deceased, police said.

For the last 10-15 days, she was pressuring Munishddin to get rid of Rashid. Both hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Rashid. According to their planning, Munishddin took Rashid to Ram Ghat where they consumed alcohol and Munishddin stabbed Rashid in an inebriated condition, police said.

Thereafter, he slit his throat and burnt the body. The accused tried to destroy all the pieces of evidence and identification of the deceased, they added.

