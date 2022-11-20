Jamshedpur, Nov 20 (PTI) A 51-year-old man killed his wife and son with a sword before ending his own life in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in a posh area in the industrial town of Adityapur, they said.

The bodies of Emanuel Telera, his wife Anima (45), who worked as nurse, and their 10-year-old son were found in a pool of blood at their rented house in M-Type, police said.

After a preliminary inquiry, police said the couple fought frequently and the incident seemed to be an outcome of that.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause, they said.

