Nagpur, Nov 12 (PTI) A senior citizen was duped of Rs 2.60 lakh by a man posing as a bank employee in Nagpur, police said on Friday.

Also Read | .

Maroti Rangari (75) was withdrawing money when a man came up to him and said he could not complete the transaction as his passbook was not updated, an Imambada police station official said.

Also Read | SSC MTS 2020 Tier 1 Tentative Answer Keys Released At ssc.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Downlaod.

"The man told Rangari that he would have to withdraw Rs 3 lakh as per new bank rules. When the victim did so, the man took Rs 2.60 lakh and said he would deposit it back into his account. However, he vanished with the money," the official informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)