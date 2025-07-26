Banda (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Kalinjar area here by her neighbour, police said on Saturday. The accused was held following an encounter.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Palash Bansal said at around 5 pm on Friday, the 20-year-old accused lured the girl to his house, where he raped her.

"A police team was formed to arrest the accused after a family member of the victim reported the incident. The police team surrounded the accused who opened fire. Police retaliated, and the accused was shot in both legs," said the SP.

He has been arrested and admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

