Banda (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court here on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for raping a nine-year-old girl in 2019.

District and sessions court, (POCSO-4), Special Judge Pawan Kumar Sharma also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on 23-year-old Bachha, alias Dileep.

On October 31, 2019, Bachha had taken the victim, who was playing outside her house in a village in the Attara area, to a secluded placed and raped her.

An FIR was registered based on a complaint by the girl's family.

