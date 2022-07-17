Muzaffarnagar, Jul 17 (PTI) A special court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a Dalit in the district in 2003.

Special Judge Jamshed Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict Satpal after holding him guilty under various sections of the IPC and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act here on Saturday.

According to special government lawyer Yashpal Singh, Dalit worker Shiv Kumar was murdered by Satpal over a minor dispute on October 9, 2003.

