Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) A court in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday sentenced a man to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping an eight-year-old girl in September 2017, a police spokesman said.

The Principal Sessions court, Udhampur also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict Subash, resident of a village in Ramnagar town, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | Manipur: Over 1000 Police Commandos Protest Against ASP Kidnapping (Watch Video).

"Taking all the relevant facts and circumstances into consideration, and also keeping in mind the aggravating and mitigating circumstances of this case, the convict shall undergo 10 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 for committing offence under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Ranbir Penal Code.

The court said the convict shall further undergo rigorous imprisonment for 14 years for the offence under Section 376 (rape) of the RPC and slapped him with a fine of Rs 15,000. "Both the sentences shall run concurrently," the spokesman said, quoting the judgment.

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Stalling Implementation of Solar Policy, Alleges AAP Minister Atishi; LG Office Denies Allegations.

In default of payment, he said the convicted person will further undergo rigorous imprisonment for six months.

The minor had gone to a shop for buying a biscuit packet and while she was returning, the accused abducted her and raped her in the bushes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)