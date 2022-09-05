Bhadohi, Sep 5 (PTI) A special POCSO court here has sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for abducting a girl and raping her which led to her becoming pregnant.

Special Public Prosecutor Kailash Nath Pandey said the court also imposed a fine of Rs 2.25 lakh on the convict Azeem.

A 16-year-old girl was abducted in February 2017 and raped following which she became pregnant and gave birth to a child, the special public prosecutor said.

During the hearing of the case, the court ordered a DNA test, which confirmed that Jugnu is the father of the child.

