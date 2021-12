Muzaffarnagar, Dec 19 (PTI) A POCSO court in Kairana has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl in 2020.

Special Judge Mumtaz Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Azad alias Arvind on Saturday after holding him guilty under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to POCSO lawyer Pushpendra Malik, the crime took place in Shamli district on February 2, 2020.

