Kota, Aug 22 (PTI) A court here on Monday sentenced a man to life term in jail for raping a 22-year-old woman over two years ago.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 55,000 on convict Arvind Chauhan alias Prince (23), a resident of an area under the Bhimganjmandi police station limits in Kota city.

The POCSO court of Judge Deepak Dubey on Monday held Chauhan guilty of rape and sexual exploitation under sections of IPC and awarded him life term in jail and a fine of Rs 55,000, said Lalit Sharma, public prosecutor at POCSO court 3.

The case was transferred to the POCSO court for speedy trial, Sharma said.

The survivor lodged a case against Chauhan at Anantpura police station on June 23, 2020 alleging that the convict tempted her into his net claiming that he had mastered several forms of 'tantra-mantra' and could cure various diseases.

The woman further stated the convict, on the pretext of performing tantric worship, stayed in her house for 20 days and sexually exploited and raped her several times with threat of dire consequences if she disclosed it to others in the family.

She also alleged the convict also attempted to rape her cousin and violated her modesty.

According to the public prosecutor, Chauhan also cheated her of two gold chains.

Police lodged a case against Chauhan under sections 376, 354 and 420 of IPC and framed the charges in January, 2021.

