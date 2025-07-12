New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was severely injured in a road accident in west Delhi's Bindapur area, with police later finding a burnt scooter and a broken number plate at the spot on Saturday, an officer said.

Police received information from the Mata Roop Rani Maggo Hospital around 1 am on Saturday regarding an accident victim admitted in an unconscious state.

The injured was identified as Vaideshvaran, a resident of Mohan Garden. "He was declared unfit for making a statement. A medico-legal case was collected from the hospital and further proceedings were initiated," a senior police officer said.

Subsequently, police reached the spot of the accident near pillar number 668 on Najafgarh Road. A scooter was found at the spot in a completely-burnt condition.

A broken number plate, believed to be of the offending vehicle, was also found, the officer said.

The crime team was called to inspect the scene and evidence collected, he added.

"Two persons were found near the location but they refused to provide any information, saying they did not want to get involved in a police case. No eyewitnesses were found either at the hospital or at the accident site," the officer added.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Bindapur police station and further investigation is underway.

Police are scanning the CCTV footage collected from the surrounding areas and verifying vehicle-registration details to trace the offending vehicle.

