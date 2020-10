New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was shot at allegedly by three unidentified men on a two-wheeler when he tried to resist them from snatching his mobile phone in north east Delhi's Dayalpur, police said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Mois, is a resident of Old Mustafabad and works at a barber shop in the area, they said.

Also Read | Shiv Sena Leader Arvind Sawant After Marathi Language Controversy, Asks 'Is Maharashtra a Dharamshala?'.

The entire act has been caught on CCTV cameras installed in the area, police said, adding that they are trying to identify the accused.

According to police, the incident took place late Tuesday night.

Also Read | Air India Divestment: Govt Likely to Extend Bid Deadline to December 14; Investors to Get Flexibility on Debt.

When the victim was sitting outside his house, the three men wearing masks arrived there on a two-wheeler. The men tried to snatch his mobile phone, but when he resisted, they shot at him.

The trio, however, managed to take away the mobile phone and soon fled the area, police said.

Mois sustained a bullet injury in his stomach and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment. He is stated to be out of danger and will be discharged soon, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under IPC section 392 (punishment for robbery), 397 (Robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and other sections of the Arms Act, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)