Mumbai, October 29: Reacting to an alleged controversial remark on Marathi language by a contestant on a popular reality TV show, Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant on Thursday asked whether Maharashtra is a guest house (Dharamshala) where anyone can come and say anything.

"Our Constitution has given permission to everyone to use their mother tongue. It does not differentiate on the basis of language. The state language of Maharashtra is Marathi and will Maharashtra tolerate an insult to that Marathi? Is Maharashtra a Dharamshala," he questioned. Shiv Sena Leader Arvind Sawant Urges Maharashtra Govt to Take Strict Action Against A News Channel And Anchor for Making Allegations CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The controversy arose when a contestant on a reality TV show on a certain channel asked another contestant to refrain from speaking in Marathi. The Shiv Sena has demanded an apology from the channel, which the network issued.