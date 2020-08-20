New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Wednesday after they allegedly shot dead a person and injured another following an argument in east Delhi's Jagatpuri area, police said.

Police received information about the firing incident at Rashid Market in Jagatpuri around 9.30 pm on Tuesday.

The two victims were rushed to a hospital, where Mohammad Israr was declared brought dead. The other, Salman, was undergoing treatment, police said, adding Salman was later referred to the AIIMS.

"During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage and apprehended Sumit and Mukseh Taank," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said.

Sumit has alleged that the victims had attacked his father, following which an argument broke out and they fired at Israr and Salman, police said.

