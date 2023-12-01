Thane, Dec 1 (PTI) A brother-sister duo has been booked for allegedly abducting and confining a newborn in order to force his mother to repay a loan, a Thane police official said on Friday.

The complainant, who during her pregnancy had taken a loan from the accused, gave birth to a boy on October 15, the Ulhasnagar police station official said.

"The accused, identified as Sanjay Patel and his sister Sumi Patel from Surat, demanded that she repay the loan, which they claimed was Rs 45,000. When the woman could not arrange for money, they took away the newborn on October 18," he said.

"The accused then refused to take her calls or return the child. After all efforts failed, the woman approached police on Thursday. The child is with the accused," he said.

The siblings have been charged with kidnapping, confinement and other offences but are yet to be arrested, the official added.

