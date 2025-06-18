Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) A man and his son have been arrested nearly seven months after they were booked in a cheating case involving diamonds worth Rs 1.93 crore, a Mumbai police official said on Wednesday.

According to the BKC police official, Kishor Abhangi and his son Maulik deceived the complainant by posing as diamond traders.

The official said that the complainant, Priyank Mahendrakumar Shah, is a diamond merchant and he and his brother operate from the Bharat Diamond Bourse at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in the city.

“The accused were introduced to the Shah brothers by a diamond broker in September last year. Kishor and Maulik claimed to be catering to big clients. Over a short period, the two sides built a business relationship,” the official said.

The accused one day visited Shah's office claiming that a reputed client needed high-quality diamonds. They persuaded the complainant to hand over 459 carats of diamonds worth Rs 1.93 crore to them, promising to close the deal within a few days.

A week later, Shah contacted them, but the accused claimed they had shown the diamonds to the client and the deal would soon be finalised. When Shah made multiple calls to the accused, as there was no update even after a month, the two became unreachable, the official said.

Shah then lodged a complaint with the BKC police.

“After verification, the police registered a case against Kishor and Maulik. More than seven months later, both accused were arrested in Mumbai on Tuesday. Further investigation is underway,” the official added.

