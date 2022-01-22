Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): A 30-year-old man stabbed his wife to death following an argument at their home here on Thursday night, said police.

"The man stabbed his wife to death following an argument at their home in Kurar area of Mumbai on Thursday night. The man attempted to kill himself by hanging but was saved and hospitalized," said a Mumbai Police official.

Also Read | Delhi Budget 2022-23 Will Aim to Recover COVID-19 Triggered Economic Crisis, Says Manish Sisodia.

The couple had been living separately for the last 6 months, the official added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)