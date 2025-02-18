Agra (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) A man killed his 32-year-old wife by stabbing her with a sharp weapon in Iradatnagar police station area of Agra, police said late Monday night.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), (Pinhat), Virendra Kumar, said that a man named Keshav attacked his wife Radha (32) with a sharp weapon in Bagh Khinni village of Iradatnagar police station area on Monday evening.

Keshav made several attacks on Radha's neck and stomach due to which she died on the spot, he added.

The accused Keshav fled from the spot after the murder.

The villagers informed the police, which reached the spot and sent the body of the deceased for post-mortem examination.

Radha's brother Neeraj said that Keshav had illicit relations with a woman from Gujarat.

Radha came to know about the illicit relationship. The woman from Gujarat instigated Keshav to kill Radha, he added.

The matter is being investigated and efforts are on to nab Keshav, the ACP said.

