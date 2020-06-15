India News | Man Throws Children from Rooftop over Family Dispute; Two-yr-old Dies

Kolkata, Jun 14 (PTI) A two-year-old boy died and another was injured on Sunday after they were allegedly thrown off the roof of a four-storey building in central Kolkata's Burrabazar area by a 55-year-old man who had some dispute with the father of the deceased, police said.

The other boy, who is six-years-old, was admitted to a hospital in a serious condition. The accused was later arrested, they said.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Calls For Sensitivity While Discussing and Covering News of Suicide, Shares Guidelines.

"Two boys - aged two years and six years - fell down or were thrown off the fourth floor of a building. When they were taken to a hospital, the two-year-old was declared brought dead," Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Murlidhar Sharma said.

Locals, as well as family members of the two, alleged that a man had thrown the two from the roof of the building, he said.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Demands Netizens To Delete Shared Images of Actor's Dead Body From Social Media or Be Ready to Face Legal Action (View Tweets).

"The man was arrested and is being interrogated. Strong legal action will be taken against the culprit," Sharma said.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the arrested man had a dispute with the father of the deceased child around a fortnight ago, the official said.

The building from the roof of which the two children were allegedly thrown off is in Burrabazar area, the city's wholesale business hub.

The relation between the two children was not immediately known.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)