Pune, Mar 17 (PTI) A 31-year-old man having multiple criminal cases against him has been hacked to death after being shot at allegedly by eight persons in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Sunday.

The incident, which took place on Saturday night in Indapur area, seems to be the fallout of a previous enmity, they said.

Also Read | Goa Road Accident: One Killed, 13 Injured As Truck Falls Into Valley in South Goa, CM Pramod Sawant Stops Convoy To Help Victims (Watch Video).

The deceased has been identified as Avinash Dhanve and the police have found CCTV footage of the incident.

"We have identified eight assailants through the CCTV footage and teams have been mobilised to apprehend them," a senior official from Pune rural police said.

Also Read | CAA Implemented: 18 Hindu Refugees from Pakistan Get Indian Citizenship at Camp in Ahmedabad.

"Dhanve, who had multiple cases against him, was shot at and hacked to death," he said.

A previous enmity with a rival group seems to be the reason behind the killing, the official said, adding that an investigation is on into the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)