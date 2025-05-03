Palghar, May 3 (PTI) A man and a woman were seriously injured in separate leopard attacks in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday, a forest official said.

Around 8.30 am, Gulab Madhukar Vartha was attacked by a big cat when she was working in a chikoo orchard in Karanjgaon, the official said. Her screams alerted villagers, who rushed to her aid, prompting the leopard to flee.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: Flight From Chennai Undergoes Security Search in Colombo After 'Tip-Off' From Indian Intel Agency, No Terror Suspects Found on Board.

Half an hour later, a leopard pounced on Rajya Kakadya Chimda, who was in a chilli field, in nearby Dhamangaon. The feline then ran away, leaving Chimda injured.

Both victims are being treated at Talasari Sub District Hospital, the official said.

Also Read | Hardoi: 2 Uttar Pradesh Police Constables Suspended After They Refused To Pay Street Vendor for Eating Melons, Booked (See Pic).

Traps have been set to capture the leopard, and surveillance in the area has been intensified, a forest official from Talasari said.

Forest officials believe that the leopard might have strayed into human settlements in search of food.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)