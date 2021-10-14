Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14 (ANI): Mangaluru city police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly sexually harassing his woman colleague, informed the Police Commissioner, Shashikumar N.

As per the police, the accused, Mohammed Farooq (47) is the district manager of Dakshina Kannada Minority Development Corporation. He has been arrested for sexually harassing his woman colleague.

Also Read | 5 Secrets To Become Successful in Your Business.

A case has been registered under sections 354 (a), 354 (d) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)