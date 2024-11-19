Mangaluru (Karnataka), Nov 18 (PTI) The owner and manager of the resort near Ullal Beach were arrested on Monday in connection with the drowning of three women in a swimming pool, police said.

According to police, Nishita M D, 21, Parvati S, 20, and Keerthana N, 21 – all from Mysuru – had come on a trip to the beach on November 16 and were staying at Vazco resort.

Reportedly, on Sunday, Nishita entered the pool despite not knowing how to swim. Parvati jumped in when her friend showed signs of distress and tried to save her, but she too could not get out.

Later, Keerthana tried to save them. All of them drowned. There was no lifeguard present on duty then, according to police.

Manohar, the owner of the resort and Bharath, its manager, were booked under section 106 (death by negligence) and arrested, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said.

The victims' parents in their complaints alleged negligence on the part of the owner and manager of the resort.

There were no lifeguards at the swimming pool and nor were any cautionary boards, they alleged.

The resort has been sealed and notice has been issued by Someshwara Town Municipal Council to the resort owner suspending his trade licence.

The Tourism Department has also suspended the tourism registration certificate of the resort.

