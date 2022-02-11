New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss the prolonged delay in releasing the funds for flood relief activities in Tamil Nadu.

Parts of Tamil Nadu had witnessed heavy rainfall last year, leading to floods in parts of the state.

Also Read | Airtel Down: Users Complain About Mobile Network, Broadband and Wi-Fi Service Outage on Twitter.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address.

The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

Also Read | Budget Will Bring Stability to Economy, Predictability in Taxation, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)