Imphal, Apr 2 (PTI) The Manipur government has transferred 14 police officers including superintendent of police of two districts, an official order said.

Superintendent of Police of Jiribam Shaikh Mohd Zakir was transferred as SP of Kakching district, an order issued by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms department said on Tuesday.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10th Results 2025: Know Expected Release Date and How To Check Your Marks Online at results.cbse.nic.in.

SP Kakching Priyadarshini Laishram will be the new SP of Jiribam, it said.

Gaurav Dogra SDPO Yairipok has been transferred as SDPO Singjamei while Abhinav Assistant Commandant 1st Manipur Rifles will hold the additional charge of Additional Superintendent of Police Kangpoki.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 2, 2025: Tata Motors, Swiggy, and Coal India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Akoijam Sadananda Singh will be the new Additional SP Traffic (Imphal East) while Keisham Bojoukumar Singh has been transferred as Additional SP Vigilance.

Rattana Ngasekpam will be the new Additional SP CID (SD), it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)