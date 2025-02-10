Imphal, Feb 10 (PTI) Security forces have busted a hideout of outlawed outfit National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) in Manipur's Imphal East district and arrested seven militants, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in Tellou Makha Leikai on Sunday and nabbed the militants, a police officer said.

Arms and ammunition, including an A1 assault rifle with magazine and 15 cartridges, an AK-47 rifle with magazine and 13 cartridges, two INSAS rifles with magazines and 12 cartridges, two self-loading rifles with magazines and 30 cartridges, five bulletproof jackets and other items were seized, he added.

