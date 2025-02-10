Mumbai, February 10: Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as "BeerBiceps", landed himself in a controversy for asking "vulgar" questions on comedian Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent show. During the show, the 31-year-old YouTuber tried to keep up with the show's dark humour but failed miserably when he asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or would you join in once and stop it forever?".

Ranveer Allahbadia did not stop there and even asked the same contestant about the length of his p****. While the YouTuber is facing flak for his comments, lets know more about Ranveer Allahbadia. Ranveer Allahbadia is a 31-year-old YouTube and Podcaster, who is best known for his channel "BeerBiceps".

Who Is Ranveer Allahbadia?

Having 4.5 million followers on Instagram, Ranveer describes himself as an Entrepreneur. Last year, he won the "Disruptor of the Year" award at the National Creator Awards. Notably, the award was presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides Instagram, Ranveer Allahbadia is also popular on YouTube, where he has nearly 10.5 million subscribers.

According to his official website, "BeerBieps", Ranveer Allahbadia is a dreamer and a podcaster. An engineering student, Ranveer Allahbadia, has seven YouTube channels and has successfully launched three startups. Ranveer hails from a family of doctors. He began his career by starting his YouTube channel called BeerBiceps, which focused on fitness and cooking and later expanded to self-development and styling. He is also the co-founder of Monk Entertainment, a talent management company.

Ranver Allahbadia is also a podcaster, who began his podcasting journey in 2019. His podcasts have feature guests such as Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jay Shetty, Gaur Gopal Das, Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Shetty, among others. Recently, rumours of a breakup between Ranveer Allahbadia and his rumoured girlfriend, Nikki Sharma, surfaced after an observant Reddit user pointed out that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Ranveer Allahbadia aka YouTuber ‘BeerBiceps’, His Girlfriend Narrowly Escape Death After Being Swept Away by Underwater Current at Goa Beach; Know How They Were Saved by IPS, IRS Couple.

The user also shared a screenshot as proof. Adding to the speculation, Nikki Sharma, an actress, posted a cryptic, heartbroken story on Instagram, thereby leaving fans wondering if their relationship had indeed come to an end. "The right people make you feel heard, loved, worthy, and valued", the post read. The two sparked dating rumours after sharing pictures from their London vacation. In the picture, Ranveer hid Nikki's face with a sunflower emoji.

