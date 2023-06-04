New Delhi, June 4: The Centre on Sunday constituted a three-member Commission of Inquiry, headed by former chief justice of the Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba, to investigate into the incidents of violence in Manipur which started in early May.

The Commission shall submit its report to the Central Government as soon as possible but not later than six months from the date of its first sitting. Manipur: Amit Shah Appeals to People To Lift Blockades at Imphal-Dimapur, National Highway-2 and Let Food Items Reach People.

The Government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has notified a Commission of Inquiry under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, chaired by Justice Ajai Lamba, former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court with Himanshu Shekhar Das, IAS (Retd.) and Aloka Prabhakar, IPS (Retd.) as members to inquire into the incidents of violence in the state of Manipur on May 3 and thereafter, the official notification said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in a release said the commission shall make inquiry with respect to the causes and spread of the violence, which took place in Manipur, and whether there were any lapses on the part of any of the responsible authorities or individuals.

The headquarters of the commission shall be in Imphal - the capital of Manipur. Meanwhile, a total of 202 arms, 252 ammunition and 92 bombs of all kinds recovered after the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah to Manipur. A total of 789 arms and 10648 ammunition have been recovered till date.

Security Advisor to Government of Manipur Kuldiep Singh said that the situation in Manipur by and large remained under control.There are reports of blockades at Imphal-Dimapaur National Highway-2. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has appealed to the people to lift the blockade. After Amit Shah's Appeal for Peace, 140 Weapons Surrendered at Various Places in Violence-Hit Manipur; Police Share Video.

In his tweet Home Minister has said, "My sincerest appeal to the people of Manipur is to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, NH-2 Highway, so that food, medicines, Petrol/Diesel, and other necessary items can reach the people.I also request that Civil Society Organisations do the needful in bringing consensus. Together only we can restore normalcy in this beautiful state". "We hope that people will surely take into account the Home Minister's appeal and lift the blockade on the Imphal-Dimapaur National Highway-2 at the earliest," the official release said.

"Curfew relaxation has been made for 12 hours in the valley and 10 hours and 07 hours in the neighboring hill districts.During the last 24 hours 23 more arms have been recovered. This makes a total of 202 arms, 252 ammunition and 92 bombs of all kinds recovered after the visit of Home Minister. A total of 789 arms and 10648 ammunition have been recovered till date," the official statement said.

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah had visited Manipur during May 29 till June 1, 2023, and after taking stock of the situation had announced appointment of Commission of Inquiry. Shah's visit to the violence-hit state was to take stock of the situation and to hold talks with different stakeholders in a bid to restore a sense of calm in the state.

Amit Shah had urged all communities and sections of society to maintain peace, hold discussions and promote harmony as well as surrender their weapons to the police. He also appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours and maintain peace and harmony.

Internet services continue to remain suspended and security forces deployed in Manipur after clashes between communities residing in hills and plains districts. The violence apparently started after a Scheduled Tribes reservation was demanded by the plains dwellers, who are predominantly Meiteis and are the majority in numbers.

Against those demands, a rally was organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) -- mostly from Kuki community. Manipur on Wednesday, which later turned violent and ever since there has been incidents of violence and arson with dozens of lives so far. However, curfew has been withdrawn in some districts.

Earlier today, Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the people of Manipur to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway-2 so that basic food items, medicines, fuels and other necessary items can reach the citizens. "I also request that Civil Society Organisations do the needful in bringing consensus. Together only we can restore normalcy in this beautiful state," Shah wrote on Twitter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)