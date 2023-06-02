After Union Minister Amit Shah's appeal for peace in the violence-hit Manipur, 140 weapons have been reportedly surrendered at different places in the state. The Manipur Police shared a video depicting various weapons being surrendered to the state administration post Shah's appeal. Manipur Violence: Home Minister Amit Shah Announces Separate Judicial Inquiry by a Retired High Court Chief Justice, CBI Probes Into Conspiracy Cases.

Weapons Surrendered at Various Places in Manipur After Amit Shah's Appeal

#WATCH | After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's appeal, 140 weapons have been surrendered at different places in Manipur: Manipur Police pic.twitter.com/LXvPVnA7tl — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

Amit Shah Appeals for Peace in Manipur

I appeal to everyone in Manipur not to pay attention to rumours and instead maintain peace and work towards creating an environment of harmony. pic.twitter.com/h1PRiNog06 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)