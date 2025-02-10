New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): In the wake of resignation of Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh, Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi claimed that his resignation was aimed at saving the BJP government in the State.

In a post on X Gaurav Gogoi said, "The resignation of the N Biren Singh is not aimed to save the people of Manipur, but the BJP government in the state. Home Minister Amit Shah stepped in after knowing that BJP will lose the no confidence motion. I don't think the BJP have any roadmap to return peace and normalcy to the state of Manipur. It is in the DNA of the party to put its own interests above the needs of the people."

Earlier Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Biren Singh resigned amid mounting pressure from public, Supreme Court and Congress.

Gandhi also accused Biren Singh of "instigating" division in Manipur and blamed PM Narendra Modi for "allowing him to continue."

"For nearly two years, BJP's CM Biren Singh instigated division in Manipur. PM Modi allowed him to continue despite the violence, loss of life, and the destruction of the idea of India in Manipur," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

"The resignation of CM Biren Singh shows that mounting public pressure, the SC investigation and the no-confidence motion by the Congress have forced a reckoning," Gandhi added.

Biren Singh tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhawan here on Sunday nearly two years after the violence marred the state.

The violence between the Meitei and the Kuki communities in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023, following the Manipur High Court order directing the state to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

He was accompanied by BJP president A Sharda, BJP's North East Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra, along with at least 19 MLAs.

"It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur so far," Singh said in his resignation letter.

"I am extremely grateful to the Central government for timely actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interest of every single Manipuri," he further said in the letter.

He urged the Central government to continue with the same.

"I take the opportunity to enumerate the most important ones of them: To maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur which has a rich and diverse civilizational history over thousands of years. To crack down on border infiltration and to formulate policy for the deportation of the illegal immigrants. To continue the fight against drugs and narco terrorism. To continue the stringent and fool-proof revised mechanism of FMR with the biometric being stringently applied. Time bound and faster border which is underway," Singh's letter read.

Biren Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Delhi earlier on Sunday.

