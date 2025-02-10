Chennai, February 10: In an unfortunate incident in Tamil Nadu, a 50-year-old retired army officer allegedly collapsed and died after playing badminton in Chennai. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday evening, February 8, at the Army Campus Ground off Anna Salai. The deceased officer was identified as Colonel JJ Johnson Thomas. It is reported that he was serving under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS).

Retired Colonel Collapsed After Drink Water

According to a report in DT Next, on the day of the incident, Colonel JJ Johnson Thomas was playing badminton with colleagues at the Army Campus sports facility near Munro statue at around 7 PM. A resident of Palm Grove Officers Enclave on Island Ground, the retired colonel reportedly drank water and sat down to rest after playing badminton. Chennai Shocker: Traffic Policeman, Boy, and His Mother Arrested Under POCSO Act for Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl.

Colonel JJ Johnson Thomas Declared Dead on Arrival

A few moments later, he lost consciousness and collapsed on the ground. Those who saw the colonel collapsing immediately rushed him to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. However, Colonel JJ Johnson Thomas was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctors. Officials of RGGGH said that the retired colonel's body was moved to the hospital mortuary for preservation and is pending a post-mortem examination.

After the incident came to light, the Triplicane police registered a case and launched an investigation in connection with the matter. While the incident is being linked to a sudden medical emergency, preliminary reports suggest no signs of foul play. Cops also found that Colonel Thomas was a native of Kerala who had been residing in Chennai with his family for years. Chennai Shocker: Drunk Man Stabs Estranged Wife to Death Over Relationship With His Cousin in Medavakkam, Arrested.

It is learned that the deceased was working at the ECHS headquarters and aiding ex-servicemen with healthcare support.

