Imphal, Jan 13 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday received the Covishield vaccine at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport here, shortly after a plane carrying 54,000 doses reached the northeastern state.

Singh said the first phase of vaccination for health workers would begin on January 16 along with the rest of India.

A total of 8,476 health workers will be administered the shots at 10 places, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), District Headquarters of Churachandpur, Senapati, Ukhrul, Chandel and Bishnupur, he told reporters.

Singh said the state has 39,991 health workers, who will receive the vaccine at 246 dedicated centres in phases.

India's drive against COVID-19 gathered momentum on Wednesday with similar cargo arriving in airports across the country.

While the Serum Institute of India moved about 56 lakh doses of Covishield to 13 cities, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech said it had successfully transported the indigenous Covaxin, developed in collaboration with the ICMR and the National Institute of Virology, to 11 cities.

It said it has donated 16.5 lakh doses to the Centre.

