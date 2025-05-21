Manipur [India], May 21 (ANI): Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla inaugurated the 5th edition of the Shirui Lily Festival 2025 at Shirui Village in Ukhrul district.

At the inauguration ceremony, Governor Bhalla expressed his happiness, saying, "I am very happy that I have come here; it's truly worth visiting this place. I am also glad that we are organising the Shirui Festival after a gap of two years. Seeing the enthusiasm and participation among the community is very encouraging. It's a very good thing for the region and the state."

The festival celebrates the rare Shirui Lily (Lilium mackliniae), found only in the Shirui Hills.

The Governor described it as "a living symbol of Manipur's ecological wealth and natural heritage." He added, "The state flower, Shirui Lily, is not just a pride for this Ukhrul region but for the entire state and the country."

Emphasizing the importance of eco-tourism, Governor Bhalla said, "This is an important eco-tourism attraction that we can promote well. Of course, we need to improve infrastructure, but with a focused government approach, I am hopeful that in the coming years, this place will become a key destination on India's tourism map--and even globally."

Governor Bhalla also stressed peace and unity, urging communities to come together. "I want to send a message that such beautiful places are not for conflicts but for harmony. Differences of opinion may exist, but they should not hinder celebrations like this. I appeal to everyone, especially people from all sides of the valley, to come together and enjoy the festival in unity. Our common people want to celebrate and enjoy these moments, and we should support that."

Marking the 75th anniversary of the Shirui Lily's discovery, the festival aims to promote sustainable tourism and environmental awareness.

It brings together locals, indigenous tribes, and visitors from across India and abroad to experience the vibrant culture of the Tangkhul Nagas through traditional dance, music, handloom and handicraft exhibitions, and local cuisine.

The delicate Shirui Lily blooms only in the unique microclimate of the Shirui Hills and cannot be grown elsewhere, making this region its only sanctuary. The Governor reminded all, "For this year, our message is to bring peace back to the state. The theme is celebrating peace and harmony in diversity."

As the festival celebrates nature and culture, Governor Bhalla called upon everyone to cherish and protect Manipur's rich heritage. "The red flower is a living symbol of Manipur's ecological wealth and natural heritage. Organised with this dual vision of promoting sustainable ecotourism and environmental awareness," he said.

The Shirui Lily Festival continues to inspire pride and environmental responsibility while fostering unity among Manipur's diverse communities.

Visitors and locals alike shared their excitement about the festival's vibrant atmosphere and cultural richness.

"Our villagers have been very helpful in organising the event. We are preparing everything carefully, from welcoming guests to managing festivities. Everyone here is eager to host visitors warmly and make them feel at home," said Soyo Wungsek, Headman of Shirui Village.

"The festival is lively and vibrant, attracting many tourists. The cultural programs and natural beauty together create a memorable experience. It's evident that the organisers have put in great effort to make this event a success," said Anushka Karlwal, a visitor from Uttar Pradesh attending the festival. "I'm really impressed by the hospitality and the unique charm of this place."

The Shirui Lily Festival 2025 stands as a vibrant celebration of nature, culture, and community, inspiring all to protect and preserve the unique heritage it represents. The event continues to foster unity and environmental awareness, promising a brighter and more sustainable future for generations to come.(ANI)

