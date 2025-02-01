Imphal, Feb 1 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said his government is fully committed to fencing the borders, identifying new immigrants and eradicating drugs from the state.

Speaking at a public interaction programme at Kumbi in Bishnupur district, Singh said the state government is committed to ensure that there is no further disturbance to the future generations.

"We remain steadfast in our objective to fence the border, identify new immigrants, regulate the entry of foreigners with issuing of passes and completely eradicate drugs from the state. This is a promise of BJP and the state government and we will not stop until these are achieved."

The chief minister said, "Only the BJP can save Manipur and indigenous people. No other party can save the state as all they have done is divide and destroy the state. For many years, the people of the state demanded implementation of inner line permit (ILP) to protect the small population of the state but no parties gave it except BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Singh said internally displaced people will not be allowed to go to insecure places.

"We have allowed some 2,000 people to return after their places have been identified as safe and secure. The remaining will be allowed to return after detailed observation. As of now, more than 500 displaced persons have been given employment."

Singh said, "The conflict started after armed men suddenly attacked innocent public and engaged in arson of residential houses and forced people to flee from their homes. It is the government's duty to make sure those displaced return to their homes. If the government had started the conflict, it could have declared the conflict had ended. However, that is not the case."

The CM said many security personnel from BSF, Assam Rifles and police have died defending the innocent public from the attacks of the enemies who want to divide the state.

"These enemies are the armed men who want to break the state into two. We are trying to end this conflict. Meanwhile, security is being provided with the assistance of the Centre and with god's grace there has been relative peace for the last four to five months, " Singh added.

