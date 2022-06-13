Thoubal (Manipur) [India], June 13 (ANI): The Manipur Government on Sunday demolished 69 houses constructed within Waithou Protected Reserved Forest in Thoubal district of Manipur.

District Forest Officer of Thoubal, Th Lokendro said, "As many as 69 houses were completely demolished as the eviction of illegal structures within the Waithou Protected Reserved Forest area under the Thoubal Forest Division."

"Dismantling of illegal structures in Waithou Protected Forest area and others will be taken up phase-wise. Over 180 illegal encroachers were found settling in the Waithou forest area. As many as 71 illegal pattadars were served show-cause notice and 69 structures were evicted," Lokendro said.

The eviction drive comes three days after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh convened a joint meeting with officials of the forest and revenue departments wherein he had rebuked the officials over instances of overlapping jurisdiction of land between forest departments and allotting land to encroachers illegally.

"Eviction of illegal encroachments in reserve forests is underway in Thoubal district. The state government has initiated a drive to take action against all the encroachments in different parts of the state," tweeted Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday evening.

According to the Thoubal Forest division, the eviction was carried out after encroachers failed to give proper justification as to why they should not be evicted from the forest land. The eviction notice was returnable on June 3. (ANI)

