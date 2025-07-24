Imphal, Jul 24 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday emphasised the urgent need to scale up efforts in sericulture and directed officers to work in this direction so that the sector contributes more significantly to the state's economy, a statement said.

Bhalla was chairing a review meeting on sericulture.

Director of Sericulture Robertson Asem presented a detailed briefing on the distribution and production of silk in the state, plantation activities, raw silk and seed organisation, market linkages, and the overall condition of government-run sericulture farms, the statement said.

Asem also briefed the governor on the progress of the under-construction Eri Spun Silk Mill, highlighting its potential to boost local silk production and create employment.

Various government schemes and projects related to sericulture were also discussed in the meeting, the statement said.

After reviewing the data and ongoing initiatives, the governor emphasised the urgent need to scale up efforts in the sericulture sector, it said.

He directed officers to intensify implementation and monitoring, ensuring that the sector contributes more significantly to the state's economy, it added.

