Imphal, Feb 11 (PTI) A senior journalist of Manipur was allegedly abducted from his home by a group of armed men on early Tuesday and was released after he apologised to a proscribed outfit for calling it a "surrendered group".

The family of journalist Yambem Laba said that on Monday, he had made certain comments in a media discussion on the situation in the state in the aftermath of Chief Minister Biren Singh's resignation.

Also Read | India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Over 21,000 Gramin Dak Sevak Vacancies Up for Grab; Know Eligibility, Selection Process, Important Dates and How To Apply at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

At around 3 am on Tuesday, a group of armed men came to Laba's residence at Uripok in Imphal West district and forced him to go with them, officials said.

Laba, who is associated with a Kolkata-based newspaper, later held a press conference from an unknown place with some select journalists.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: Man Invites Friend for Outing to Vajreshwari, Rapes Her in Lodge; Later Blackmails With Video.

Addressing them, Laba said, "Recently, I had called UNLF which had entered into a ceasefire with the Centre as a surrendered group. That is a mistake on my part and I withdraw that statement. I had also alleged that some armed men who (earlier) came to my residence as members of the UNLF (Pambei) group. They never said they were so. For this allegation also, I tender my apology and admit my mistake."

Led by Kh Pambei, the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-P) is an armed group in the Imphal Valley, which entered into a ceasefire agreement with the government on November 29, 2023, and agreed to renounce violence.

Hours after the press conference, Laba reached home after visiting a police station in the Manipur capital Imphal, officials said.

Earlier in the day, Laba's elder brother Yambem Angamba told reporters: "Yesterday, during a media discussion, Laba spoke about the present political crisis after CM Biren Singh's resignation. He also talked about the contenders for the CM post. Police visited his house on Tuesday morning after the family lodged an FIR (after the abduction)."

Manipur has been in the grip of ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023 and over 250 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in the strife since then.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)