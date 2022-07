New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Seventeen bodies have been retrieved from the landslide site in Manipur's Noney district, the NDRF said on Friday, as they continue the efforts are on to rescue those who are still stuck beneath the debris,

The spokesperson said a total of 3 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and those from the Army, state police and local administration are working at the Tupul yard railway construction camp of the Territorial Army which was hit by a massive landslide on Wednesday night.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Government Raises Import Duty on Gold from 10.75% to 15%.

"In the joint operation, 17 dead bodies have been retrieved from the site till now. Before the arrival of NDRF teams, 18 injured persons were rescued and shifted to hospital on June 30."

"More people are suspected to be still stuck beneath the debris. Search operation is continuing," the spokesperson said in an update issued at 3:30 pm.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Doctor Suffer Burns After Acid Attack in Gopalganj District.

Earlier, Eastern Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen R P Kalita met the injured Territorial Army personnel who were initially admitted to Liemakong Military Hospital on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)