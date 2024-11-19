Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 19 (ANI): Amid the ongoing tensions and the National People's Party (NPP) withdrawing its support from the Biren Singh government, several Manipur MLAs on Monday passed a resolution listing their demands including asking the central government to review the imposition of Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) in the state.

The resolution also said that a mass operation must be initiated within seven days against the Kuki militants allegedly responsible for the killing of six people including women and children in Jiribam. It also demanded the transfer of three key cases to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that are linked to the death of one woman who was burnt, the killing of six innocent civilians, and the killing of a woman farmer.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mumbai Voter Count Crosses 1-Crore Mark, Says BMC.

The MLAs in their resolution decided to declare Kuki militants responsible for the killings of six innocent people including women and children to be declared an "unlawful organisation" within seven days.

"If the above resolutions taken are not implemented within the specified period, all the NDA Legislators will decide the future course of action in consultation with the people of the State," the resolution released by the Chief Minister's Secretariat read while ensuring that central and state government would take steps to ensure normalcy in Manipur.

Also Read | G20 Summit 2024 in Brazil: French President Emmanuel Macron to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, PM Narendra Modi Holds Crucial Meetings With World Leaders in Rio de Janeiro.

In the meeting, the ruling MLAs also condemned the actions of "certain persons" who indulged in attacking them and burning their properties.

"Such barbaric action of the miscreants, including the looting and destruction of properties was strongly condemned by all the Legislators present. Legal action will be initiated against the concerned miscreants, based on the findings of a High Powered Committee," the resolution read.

Meanwhile, National People's Party (NPP) National Vice President Yumnam Joykumar on Monday expressed his concern over the law and order situation in the state, saying that their suggestions were not taken by the state government. The state has been facing a serious law and order situation, he added.

While speaking to ANI, Joykumar claimed that the Biren Singh government in Manipur failed to provide security to the people. The state government should think of (providing) permanent houses for displaced people, he added.

"We had given several suggestions to the Manipur government but they were not acted upon. The government and party have not been able to control the law and order situation in the state. The state has been facing a serious law and order situation. We feel that the state government has failed in maintaining law and order and providing security to the people. Confidence-building measures should be taken to bring peace. The state government should think of permanent houses for displaced people. We have also asked for a neutral government in Manipur," the NPP National Vice President said.

On Monday, the Manipur government announced an extension of the temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Thoubal and Churachandpur.

The suspension will continue till 5:15 pm on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)