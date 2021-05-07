Manipur IGP and Nodal Officer for COVID-19 Elangbam Priyokumar Singh speaking to ANI in Imphal on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 7 (ANI): Amid rising cases of COVID-19, as many as 1,37,877 people have been detained for violating COVID-19 guidelines and fine worth Rs 1.95 crore has been collected till Thursday in Manipur, state IGP and Nodal Officer for COVID-19 Elangbam Priyokumar Singh has informed.

He further stated that 332 violators were detained on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI here, Singh said, "A total of 1,37,877 people have been detained for violating COVID-19 guidelines. Rs 1,95,23,950 of fine have been imposed. 332 violators were detained yesterday."

A complete ban on movement of vehicles, except for activities relating to essential services, in Greater Imphal and areas under Imphal Municipal Council (IMC), was imposed in Manipur on Tuesday.

An order issued by the state home department stated that additional restrictions, which include a complete ban on vehicles, were necessitated to prevent the increasing spread of COVID-19 without resorting to a complete shutdown.

Earlier, the state government had declared the entire Greater Imphal and areas under IMC as containment zones, allowing certain activities between 6 am to 10 pm.

However, as per the recent order, a complete ban has been imposed on vehicle movement even during relaxation hours, except for activities related to essential services.

Manipur currently has 2,991 active COVID-19 cases while 447 people have lost their lives to the disease so far in the state. (ANI)

