Imphal (Manipur) [India], February 13 (ANI): The Manipur Police have arrested four active cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) on Wednesday from Manipur's Imphal West district, officials said on Thursday.

Taking to social media platform X, the Manipur Police said that they were arrested from a camp at Kameng Sabal under Lamsang Police Station.

"On 12.02.2025, Manipur Police arrested 04 (four) active cadres of KCP (PWG), namely, (i) Takhelmayum Victor (23), (ii) Huidrom Vikash Singh @ Sanamacha (25), (iii) Oinam Naocha @ Max (19) and (iv) Awungshi John (33) from their camp at Kameng Sabal under Lamsang-PS, Imphal West District," the police stated.

During the operation, police recovered several items from their possession, including three 0.32 pistols loaded with seven rounds, two 9mm pistols with ten rounds, one 9mm empty case, 113 donation cards, one Baofeng handset, three mobile handsets, two two-wheelers, and two notebooks, the police said.

According to the statement, the arrested cadres were found involved in activities like making monetary demands and collecting money from various sources in and around the Imphal area.

"The arrested persons were involved in recent extortion activities, including serving monetary demands and collection of money from the general public, shops, stone crushers, Govt. employees and pharmacies etc. located in and around the Imphal area," the police said.

The arrested cadres have been taken into custody and the police were further looking into the matter. (ANI)

