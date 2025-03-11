Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 11 (ANI): Manipur police and security forces conducted search operations on Monday, and several arrests were made and weapons were seized, according to information from Manipur Police.

Manipur remained tense but under control in the past 24 hours as security forces conducted search operations in sensitive areas.

Also Read | What Is Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025? Everything You Need to Know About the New Law Set to Be Introduced by Amit Shah.

Security forces on Monday arrested two members of the KYKL group from Wangoo Sabal under Kumb-PS, Bishnupur District. The arrested individuals are Pukhrambam Damol Singh (39) and Athokpam Surchandra Singh Khaba alias Rabichandra (42). Two mobile phones and one Aadhaar card each were seized from their possession.

On the same day, an active member of UPPK (United People's Party of Kanglepak), Ningombam Bonbon Singh Shamu (45), from Kerao Wangkhem, Ngartyan Chingkhong under Irilbung-PS, Imphal East District, was arrested. He was involved in extortion and arms transportation. Authorities recovered a .32 pistol with a magazine and OB (eight) nos. of 32 live ammunition from him.

Also Read | Animal Cruelty in Moradabad: Wild Cat Burned Alive by Woman, Her Friends for Crossing Their Path in Uttar Pradesh; Case Registered After Video Goes Viral.

Manipur Police arrested two members of the KCP (PWG) group, Yambem Gushan Naoba (30) and Philem Jenan Singh (32), from Haobam Marak Kersham Leikal under Singjamer-PS, Imphal West District, on March 9. They were engaged in extortion from the public and shops. Security forces seized four 36 HE grenades without detonators, two mobile phones, Rs 260 in cash, and a two-wheeler from them.

On March 8, police rescued two minor girls--one from Kakching Bazar and the other from Wangbal Laikon, Thoubal district. On the same day, Manipur police arrested two members of the group, Moirangthem Romen Singh (23) of Moirang Bazar Maning Moiranghtem Leikal and Nongmaithem Mohendra Singh (54) of Kakching Thonglan, who were involved in recruiting these minor girls in their organisation RPF/PLA. A scooter and two mobile phones were recovered from them. The rescued girls were later presented before the Child Welfare Committee, Thoubal, for further proceedings.

To maintain security, 109 checkpoints were set up across Manipur. No one was detained for violations.

The police have urged the public not to believe in rumors and avoid spreading false information on social media. Fake news and misleading posts may lead to legal action. People are also encouraged to return any looted arms, ammunition, or explosives to the authorities immediately. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)