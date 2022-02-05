Imphal (Manipur) [India], February 5 (ANI): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday announced the alliance of 6 political parties and named it as Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA) and launched launch 18-point common agenda of the alliance.

The common agenda of the alliance also includes unemployment allowances to youth and full implementation of Article 371 (c) of Indian Constitution.

Also Read | Gujarat Schools To Reopen For Offline Teaching For Class 1 To 9 From February 7 Amid Decline In COVID-19 Cases.

Ramesh mentioned the 6 political parties in the alliance, "Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance(MPSA) of Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Janata Dal (Secular) was launched today with 18-point Common Agenda."

"We will have a 3D approach--determination, dedication and discipline--to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party and form a new government to protect democracy, diversity and Constitution," he tweeted.

Also Read | Odisha: Journalist Rohit Biswal Killed In IED Blast Near Maoist Poster In Kalahandi District; CM Naveen Patnaik Expresses Grief.

The agenda also includes promises like, "universal access to safe drinking water and uninterrupted power supply, fight against drug menace by implementing the law without fear or favour and fulfil democratic aspirations of all regions," among others.

The elections in Manipur will be held on February 27 and March 3. Votes will be counted on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)