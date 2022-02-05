Ahmedabad, February 5: The Gujarat government on Saturday announced resumption of offline teaching for Class 1 to 9 from February 7 as the Covid cases have come down in the last few days. Besides, online teaching will also be available, simultaneously. COVID-19: Teachers Welcome Reopening Schools in Delhi.

Announcing the latest decision, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said: "Looking at the decrease in Covid cases in the past few days, it has been decided to resume the offline education in schools for Classes 1 to 9. The Standard operating protocols will remain same as the past." Delhi Announces Re-Opening Of Schools, Colleges From February 7.

The minister also said the approval of parents, however, will still be required for students who visit schools for offline teaching. The decision was taken after consultation with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and discussion in the core group.

