Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 8 (ANI): Protests erupted in Manipur's capital, Imphal, on Sunday night, as locals took to the streets demanding the release of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol member Kanan Singh and four others arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

As per the CBI, the arrest was made due to Kanan Singh's involvement in criminal activities during the 2023 ethnic violence in Manipur, which sparked widespread unrest across the state, particularly in five districts.

Security forces had to resort to using tear gas shelling to disperse the crowds, with visuals showing burning tyres, blocked roads, and security forces patrolling the streets.

Earlier today, the CBI arrested Kanan Singh, a member of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, at Imphal Airport due to his involvement in various criminal activities related to the 2023 Manipur violence.

Information related to his arrest has been given to his family, and the accused has been transported to Guwahati for trial due to prevailing law and order concerns in Manipur as the investigation continues.

The CBI is investigating the case of the Manipur violence following the direction of the Supreme Court.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a member of Arambai Tenggol (AT) at Imphal Airport today, i.e. on 08.06.2025. He was involved in various criminal activities related to Manipur violence in 2023. The information related to his arrest has been given to his family members. It may be recalled that CBI is investigating Manipur violence cases as per the direction of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India. The trial of the Manipur violence cases have been shifted from Manipur to Guwahati in view of the law and order situation in Manipur," the release stated.

"The said arrested member of Arambai Tenggol (AT) has been brought from Imphal to Guwahati, and he will be produced before the competent court for police remand," it further read.

Cases of fresh clashes and violence were reported earlier in five districts of the state after the arrest of Kanan Singh along with four others.

The assembly of four or more persons has been restricted in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal and Kakching districts and a total curfew has been imposed in Bishnupur.

Internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN services, have also been suspended in these five districts for five days.

Meanwhile, a delegation of 25 MLAs and one MP from Manipur met with Governor Ajay Bhalla today to address earlier reports of violence that erupted across five districts of the state following the arrest of the Meitei outfit member.

The meeting underscores the political urgency to quell the unrest as the state grapples with the aftermath of overnight violence, reflecting the fragile law and order situation, which is still recovering from the communal clashes that have plagued the state since 2023.

During the meeting, the leaders urged the Governor to release the Arambai Tenggol member, noting that it had created panic among the public with internet shutdowns announced in these five districts.

Following the meeting, the leaders noted that the government was not against the group and that the arrests were part of a CBI case.

"Five of our boys who belong to Arambai Tenggol have been arrested, after which the entire state has gone into a panic mode. There are bandhs and blockades in certain locations, and the internet has been shut down. We have requested the Governor if the government wants to arrest anyone at such a juncture; they should clarify the reason to the public... Representatives of almost all the parties are here today," Congress MLA Okram Surjakumar said.

"Today, we have called upon the Governor regarding yesterday's incident, urging him to release the arrested Arambai Tenggol leaders. The Governor expressed that the government is not against Arambai Tenggol. They endorsed Arambai Tenggol's services in the recent flood. Kanan Singh was arrested for a CBI case against him, and the other four were picked up as they were with him at the time. The government is verifying these four by the state police. Once they are cleared, they will be released accordingly," said BJP MLA Kh Ibomcha. (ANI)

