Panaji, June 8: Amid backlash from the medical fraternity and opposition parties over state health minister Vishwajit Rane berating a senior doctor and ordering his suspension in public view, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday tried to control the damage by overruling the controversial decision. The chief minister tried to soothe frayed nerves by hailing doctors for their invaluable and tireless service in saving lives.

Rane had lashed out at Goa Medical College and Hospital's (GMCH) Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Rudresh Kuttikar for allegedly misbehaving with patients during his surprise visit to the premier facility on Saturday and ordered his suspension. Vishwajit Rane Suspends GMCH Doctor Rudresh Kurtikar on Camera; Says Won’t Apologise After Video of Public Firing Triggers Uproar.

After a video of Rane berating the CMO in front of the staff went viral, the Goa branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) condemned the minister's action and urged authorities to immediately rescind the suspension and reinstate the doctor while ensuring a fair trial.

The Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and Revolutionary Goans Party also slammed Rane for "arrogance". Government sources told PTI that the chief minister invited Rane for a meeting in Panaji on Sunday. A statement was subsequently issued stating that Dr Kuttikar would not be suspended pending a fair inquiry. Goa: Man Held for Trying to Trade Sensitive Data Online Using Cryptocurrency Transactions.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister said, "I have reviewed the issue at the Goa Medical College and held discussions with the health minister. I want to assure the people of Goa that Dr Rudresh Kuttikar will not be suspended." He said the state government and its dedicated medical team remain fully committed to ensuring the highest standards of healthcare for every citizen. "We also appreciate the tireless efforts and invaluable service of our doctors, who continue to save lives," Sawant added.

Under flak for his behaviour, Rane on Saturday admitted that he had over-reacted, but defended the suspended order and refused to apologise. "Yes, as the health minister, I did intervene, and I accept that my tone and words could have been more measured. I am not above reflection or criticism. I take full responsibility for how I communicated, and I assure you that such an approach will not be repeated," he said.

Rane, however, asserted that he won't apologise for "standing up for a patient who was denied care". "Doctors hold a noble position in society, and most of them at the GMCH serve with great dedication. But when arrogance seeps into duty and compassion is replaced with indifference, it is my responsibility to take action," he added. The incident occurred when the minister paid a surprise visit to GMCH, located at Bambolim near Panaji.

The state-run hospital with more than 1,000 beds provides medical services to patients from Goa and nearby areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka. During his visit, Rane received a complaint on his phone that Dr Kuttikar was refusing to treat a patient and misbehaving, sources said. A viral video shows Rane walking into the casualty ward and confronting the CMO.

"You learn to control your tongue. You are a doctor. I generally don't lose my cool, but you have to behave yourself. However loaded (burdened with work), you have to behave properly with patients," Rane said. "You are a doctor and here to serve the poor people," he said. He then turned to GMCH medical superintendent Dr Patil and said, "Replace him (Dr Kuttikar) with another CMO. I will sign the file for his suspension. I want him to be suspended immediately, I usually don't behave rude but I can't tolerate this".