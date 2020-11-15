Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 15 (ANI): Manipur reported 235 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of cases to 21,871, said State Government on Sunday.

According to the State Government, a total of 18,593 have recovered from coronavirus so far with 259 people discharged today.

However, three people succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 221. The active cases in the Manipur stand at 3,057 with recovery rate at 85.01 per cent.

Meanwhile, with 41,100 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rose to 88,14,579 on Sunday. (ANI)

