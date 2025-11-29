Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 29 (ANI): Manipur recorded a largely peaceful day in the last 24 hours, even as security forces continued extensive intelligence-based operations across the state to curb extortion and other criminal activities.

According to an official press note from Manipur Police, security personnel arrested an active cadre of the proscribed PREPAK (PRO) outfit on Thursday, November 27. The individual, identified as Khangembam Nelson Singh alias Khangamba (24) of Athokpam Awang Leikai in Thoubal district, was apprehended from Khangabok Part-II, under Thoubal police station. A mobile phone along with a SIM card was seized from his possession, and further investigation is underway.

As part of its ongoing crackdown on motor vehicle violations, Manipur Police issued 12 challans amounting to INR 12,000 on Friday. Additionally, tinted films were removed from four vehicles on Thursday to ensure compliance with road safety norms.

Security measures along the vital NH-37 route also continued, with officials ensuring the safe movement of 184 vehicles transporting essential commodities. Convoys and enhanced protection were deployed in vulnerable stretches to maintain an uninterrupted supply flow.

In efforts to maintain vigilance, a total of 114 checkpoints were set up across various hill and valley districts. No detentions were reported during the period.

Authorities urged the public to remain alert against rumours, fake videos, and misleading social media posts. Citizens are asked to verify any questionable content through the Central Control Room helpline at 9233522822. The government warned that spreading unverified or provocative content online would invite strict legal consequences.

The public has also been appealed to return any looted arms, ammunition, or explosives to the nearest police station or security forces at the earliest, as part of efforts to restore complete normalcy in the state.

Intelligence-based combing and cordon-and-search operations are being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and other criminal activities in the state.

The clashes occurred in the backdrop of the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, which broke out in 2023, claiming the lives of around 260 people while displacing thousands of people. (ANI)

