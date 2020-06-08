India News | Manipur Reports Record Single-day Spike of 63 COVID-19 Cases; Count Rises to 272

Imphal, Jun 8 (PTI) In the biggest single-day jump, 63 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur on Monday, taking the state's tally to 272, officials said.

Bishnupur district registered the highest number of fresh cases at 34, followed by Kakching (18), Kamjong (3), two each in Ukhrul, Senapati and Imphal West and one each in Kangpokpi and Noney, a statement issued by the COVID-19 Common Control Room said.

All the new patients had returned from other states and contact tracing and containment measures have been taken up, it said.

A total of 58 patients have recovered so far, while 214 are undergoing treatment.

