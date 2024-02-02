Imphal (Manipur) [India], February 2 (ANI): Security forces have conducted search operations and area domination in vulnerable areas of the hills and valley districts of the state, seizing weapons, Manipur Police said on Friday.

"Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts," Manipur Police posted on X.

"During the operation the following items were recovered: (i)01(one) 12G shotgun, 01(one) .22 automatic rifle with magazine, 09(nine) Single barrel rifle, 01(one) country made 9mm pistol with magazine, 02(two) improvised mortars, 01(one) improvised mortar bomb, 06(six) improvised mortar bomb loader, 01(one) Kenwood radio set, 10(ten) 12 bore rounds, 05(five) 9mm rounds from Churachandpur district on 31.01.2024," the police added.

The security forces have also ensured movements of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2, said the police.

"Movement of 194 and 216 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items have been ensured," Manipur Police posted on X.

The police said that strict security measures are taken in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

"A total of 141 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 250 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State," the police said in the post.

Ethnic violence between Kuki and Meitei communities erupted in Manipur last year during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised by the former in protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

This led to tensions between Meiteis in the Imphal Valley and tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, in the hill districts.

The state has been witnessing frequent bouts of violence since then. As of September 15, as many as 175 people had been killed in the violence, according to government figures. (ANI)

